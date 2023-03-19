2 suspects wanted, woman arrested in connection with double murder in Heights area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities are looking for two men wanted in connection to a Heights-area murder back in January that appears to be drug-related.

Polie Phan, 26, and Jaidan Vu Nguyen, 25, are charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting and are wanted by Houston police.

HPD was called to the 1700 block of West TC Jester on Friday, Jan. 27, about a neighbor being concerned that a Toyota Prius was running inside a garage at about 8:30 a.m.

Dana Ryssdal, 35, was found dead at the home while his friend, 37-year-old James Martin III, was reported missing along with a white Dodge Ram truck that belonged to Ryssdal.

Three days later, on Jan. 30, that truck was found in southeast Houston, but Martin was not located. It wasn’t until Feb. 1 that Martin’s body was found in the trunk of the Prius at an HPD impound lot, where it was towed for evidence processing. Police said Martin’s body was bound with duct tape and had been shot multiple times.

A woman accused of cleaning up a Heights-area home where the men were killed appeared in court for the first time overnight and was arrested Friday afternoon, according to police.



Kathy Vu, 23, is charged with tampering with evidence. A judge in probable cause court set her bond at $40,000.

Police said they found bleach and iodine bottles in the back of Vu’s car, and an H-E-B receipt from the day of the murders, showing she bought trash bags, towels, and other items she allegedly used to clean up the crime.

According to documents, the motive behind the murder appears to be drug-related, as police reported finding “marijuana in various places throughout the residence,” and bundles of cash totaling $35,980 found in the freezer.

A search warrant says Ryssdal and Martin were in the marijuana harvesting business in Oregon, where it’s legal.

New documents state that during an interview with Vu, she admitted to being in a relationship with Phan, one of the murder suspects.She also added that Martin had a history of threatening a lot of people, including her boyfriend.

“If anything, because people don’t want to pay him back. If anything were to have happened, it would definitely have been self-defense,” she told authorities.

She told investigators that Martin owed her boyfriend $40,000 “after a narcotics-related transaction did not go as planned.”

However, court documents reveal police believe Martin and Phan had a history and that Phan owed Martin money.