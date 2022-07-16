LAURYN NGUYEN WINS 120TH PNGA WOMEN’S AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Gleneden Beach, Oregon: Lauryn Nguyen of Seattle, Wash. won the 120th PNGA Women’s Amateur Championship with a 7&6 victory over Angela Arora of Surrey, B.C.; while Amanda Jacobs of Portland, Ore. won the 20th PNGA Women’s Mid-Amateur with a 1-up victory over Gretchen Johnson of Portland, Ore.

Both championships were held concurrently at Salishan Golf Links in Gleneden Beach, Ore. and were conducted by the Pacific Northwest Golf Association (PNGA).

Each championship began with 36 holes of stroke-play qualifying on July 11-12, followed by 18-hole single-elimination match play, with the final match for each being contested on Friday, July 15. The Women’s Amateur was a 36-hole final match, and the Mid-Amateur final match was contested over 18 holes.

In today’s final match in the Women’s Amateur, Nguyen found herself in a hole as she was 3-down to Arora after the first 12 holes. Then, the momentum shifted.

Nguyen went on an absolute tear, winning four of the final six holes in the morning 18 and then birdieing holes two through six in the afternoon round to build a 6-up lead. This shift in momentum was too much for Arora to overcome as she won just one hole the rest of the way and Nguyen cruised to a 7&6 victory.

“I feel pretty good, it was a really solid week and I played with some pretty amazing people,” said Nguyen, “I gained a lot of experience.”

Nguyen is a rising sophomore on the Northwestern University women’s golf team. In 2022 she was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and in 2020 she was named the WA Golf Junior Girls’ Player of the Year. This is her first PNGA title.