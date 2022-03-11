Kyiv (ABC News): Long before the first shot was fired, diplomats the world over have been trying to find a way to broker some sort of peace between Ukraine and Russia.

After two grueling weeks of bitter combat, that goal is more elusive than ever.

Putin’s invasion into Ukraine has been met by expectedly punishing sanctions from the U.S. and its allies, as well as unexpectedly effective resistance from Ukrainian fighters. At least for now, both seem unlikely to change the Kremlin’s calculations or diminish Putin’s determination.

While it will take time for Russia to feel the full impact of economic restrictions levied against it and Ukraine’s ability to withstand a prolonged assault is an open question, Dan Hamilton, a former high-level State Department official and now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said pushing Putin to the brink could have unpredictable consequences.

“In his mind, he doesn’t want to go down in history as the leader who ‘lost Ukraine,'” he said. “A cornered beast, if you will, can be dangerous.”

But despite setbacks, Andrew Lohsen, a Russia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says Putin is undaunted.

“We’ve heard from Vladimir Putin himself that he thinks that this war is still winnable. He hasn’t given up on his objectives. And his he seems still very determined to press on,” said Lohsen. “The indications that we have so far is that he is still really doubling down and pressing further with his invasion rather than taking a step back.”