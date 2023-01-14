A single winning ticket for Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine

(CNN):

One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said.

Friday night’s winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14.

Officials said the estimated annuitized jackpot could be worth $1.35 billion while the potential lump sum cash payout is $724.6 million.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” said Pat McDonald, who heads the Ohio lottery and serves as lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history.”

Friday’s jackpot was Mega Millions’ second-largest ever, surpassed only by the lottery’s record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, the lottery said. The jackpot amount rose over roughly the past three months, eventually exceeding the remarkable billion-dollar figure.