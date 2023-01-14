NewsFeatured

A single winning ticket for Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine

(CNN):
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said.

Friday night’s winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14.

Đọc thêm

Sẽ có 20 ngàn khách hàng của ngân hàng Scotiabank sẽ gặp khó khăn trong việc trả nợ nhà

Một em bé gốc Á Châu bị nước lụt cuốn đi mất tích, trong trận bão lụt đang diễn ra ở California.

Bắt giữ những nghi can đã giết một di dân gốc Việt

Cảnh sát thành phố Edmonton, truy lùng một nghi can gốc Việt liên quan đến một băng đảng buôn bán ma túy.

Officials said the estimated annuitized jackpot could be worth $1.35 billion while the potential lump sum cash payout is $724.6 million.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” said Pat McDonald, who heads the Ohio lottery and serves as lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium. “It’s the fourth billion-dollar jackpot in Mega Millions history.”

Friday’s jackpot was Mega Millions’ second-largest ever, surpassed only by the lottery’s record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, the lottery said. The jackpot amount rose over roughly the past three months, eventually exceeding the remarkable billion-dollar figure.

Xem thêm

Sẽ có 20 ngàn khách hàng của ngân hàng Scotiabank sẽ gặp khó khăn trong việc trả…

Một em bé gốc Á Châu bị nước lụt cuốn đi mất tích, trong trận bão lụt đang…

Bắt giữ những nghi can đã giết một di dân gốc Việt

Cảnh sát thành phố Edmonton, truy lùng một nghi can gốc Việt liên quan đến một băng…

Một loại thuốc chữa bệnh mất trí nhớ đầu tiên được cơ quan y tế Hoa Kỳ chuẩn…

Công việc làm tốt nhất Mỹ: trả lương 120 ngàn Mỹ kim một năm mà không có nhiều lo…

Nghị viện tiểu bang Oregon có đến 19 nghị sĩ da màu mà trong đó có 5 nghị sĩ…

Những trận bão lớn vẫn tiếp tục hoành hoành ở tiểu bang California

Thuế thổ trạch gia tăng mạnh ở tỉnh bang Ontario.

Đại ngân hàng Mỹ, Goldman Sachs, cắt giảm nhân viên

Gía nhà ở Canada sắp xuống đến đáy?

Hoan Huynh, first Vietnamese American elected to state office in Illinois history, is…

Người không nhà bị một nhóm thiếu nữ cướp rượu, và đâm chết là một người Hoa

Cộng đồng người Việt vùng Montreal mừng xuân Quý Mão

Một người mẹ gốc Việt bị buộc tội đã giết đứa con mới có 6 tháng

Những người trên 50 tuổi nên tập tạ để làm chậm tuổi già, giảm nguy cơ bị bệnh…

Tù nhân của một nhà tù ở tỉnh bang British Columbia, dùng chim bồ câu vận chuyển…

Trung Quốc mở cửa nhận du khách, sau hơn 3 năm phong tỏa vì đại dịch covid.

Xem thêm

Sẽ có 20 ngàn khách hàng của ngân hàng Scotiabank sẽ gặp khó khăn…

Một em bé gốc Á Châu bị nước lụt cuốn đi mất tích, trong trận…

Bắt giữ những nghi can đã giết một di dân gốc Việt

Cảnh sát thành phố Edmonton, truy lùng một nghi can gốc Việt liên quan…

Một loại thuốc chữa bệnh mất trí nhớ đầu tiên được cơ quan y tế…

Công việc làm tốt nhất Mỹ: trả lương 120 ngàn Mỹ kim một năm mà…

Nghị viện tiểu bang Oregon có đến 19 nghị sĩ da màu mà trong đó có…

Nhận báo giá qua email