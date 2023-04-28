Ali Wong embraces her heritage by wearing a traditional Vietnamese dress at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City

New York (Daily News): Ali Wong embraced her cultural heritage on Wednesday night when she wore a Vietnamese gown to the Time 100 Gala in New York City.

The Beef star, 40 – who recently went on a PDA-packed hike with her beau Bill Hader – stole the spotlight in a stunning white Ao Dai dress.

The traditional garment was comprised of long fringed sleeves, a feathered train, and an ornate beaded headdress.

Trousers were concealed under the skirt of her gown and she accessorized the incredible look with cat eye glasses.

This year’s Time 100 Gala honored Wong and 99 others including Kim Kardashian, John Legend, Lauren Powell Jobs, Steven Spielberg, Nancy Pelosi and more.

Strands of crystal beads streamed down Ali’s headdress – a beautiful creation that depicted delicate vines and leaves.

The veteran comedian – who is a mixed ethnicity of Vietnamese and Chinese – is in the midst of a major career upswing after the recent success of her hit Netflix show Beef.

The series has earned an astonishing 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and amassed a legion of fans on the streamer.

Beef tells the story of two strangers, played by Ali and her co-star Steven Yeun, who get involved in a road rage incident and the aftermath.

After steadily working her way up in Hollywood, Ali’s career reached new heights in 2016 when Netflix released her stand-up comedy special Baby Cobra.

Seven months pregnant with her first child at the time of filming, Baby Cobra went on to earn rave reviews and established Wong as a star on the rise. .

Continuing her work with the streamer, she had a lead role in the 2019 comedy film You’ll Always Be My Maybe which she also co-wrote.

More recently, she released her third stand-up special Don Wong last year and appeared in the sci-fi series Paper Girls.