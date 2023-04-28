Thoi Bao NewspaperFeaturedNews

Ali Wong embraces her heritage by wearing a traditional Vietnamese dress at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City

New York (Daily News): Ali Wong embraced her cultural heritage on Wednesday night when she wore a Vietnamese gown to the Time 100 Gala in New York City.

The Beef star, 40 – who recently went on a PDA-packed hike with her beau Bill Hader – stole the spotlight in a stunning white Ao Dai dress.

The traditional garment was comprised of long fringed sleeves, a feathered train, and an ornate beaded headdress.

Trousers were concealed under the skirt of her gown and she accessorized the incredible look with cat eye glasses.

This year’s Time 100 Gala honored Wong and 99 others including Kim Kardashian, John Legend, Lauren Powell Jobs, Steven Spielberg, Nancy Pelosi and more.

Strands of crystal beads streamed down Ali’s headdress – a beautiful creation that depicted delicate vines and leaves.

Đọc thêm

A high school senior graduating two years early has been offered admission at more than 170 colleges and more than $9…

Hai chị em nhà họ Nguyễn, đại diện Ái Nhĩ Lan trong cuộc tranh tài thế vận hội Paris năm 2024

Không nên nộp đơn xin thẻ thông hành Canada trong những ngày sắp tới

Công ty Disney, công ty Amazon, công ty Google cho thêm nhân viên nghỉ việc

The veteran comedian – who is a mixed ethnicity of Vietnamese and Chinese – is in the midst of a major career upswing after the recent success of her hit Netflix show Beef.

The series has earned an astonishing 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and amassed a legion of fans on the streamer.

Beef tells the story of two strangers, played by Ali and her co-star Steven Yeun, who get involved in a road rage incident and the aftermath.

After steadily working her way up in Hollywood, Ali’s career reached new heights in 2016 when Netflix released her stand-up comedy special Baby Cobra.

Seven months pregnant with her first child at the time of filming, Baby Cobra went on to earn rave reviews and established Wong as a star on the rise. .

Continuing her work with the streamer, she had a lead role in the 2019 comedy film You’ll Always Be My Maybe which she also co-wrote.

More recently, she released her third stand-up special Don Wong last year and appeared in the sci-fi series Paper Girls.

Xem thêm

A high school senior graduating two years early has been offered admission at more…

Hai chị em nhà họ Nguyễn, đại diện Ái Nhĩ Lan trong cuộc tranh tài thế vận hội…

Không nên nộp đơn xin thẻ thông hành Canada trong những ngày sắp tới

Công ty Disney, công ty Amazon, công ty Google cho thêm nhân viên nghỉ việc

Những hy vọng là nền kỹ nghệ địa ốc Canada hồi phục

Phần lớn những người Canadians không muốn nhận vua Charles là vua của Canada

Cuộc di tản kiều dân Canada khỏi Sudan bắt đầu

Một nữ nhân công Việt bị bắt giữ ở Nhật, vì phá thai?

Giá mướn nhà ở vùng đại thủ phủ Toronto lên đến 3 ngàn dollars một tháng

Canada tạm đóng cửa tòa đại sứ ở Sudan

Nhân viên tòa đại sứ Mỹ được di tản cấp tốc khỏi Sudan

Vietnamese Catholic community in Korea marks 20th anniversary

Gấu đen phá cửa xe, uống hết 69 lon nước ngọt

Trung tâm thành phố Portland trở thành một thành phố ma vì nạn trộm cướp hoành…

Bộ tư pháp Hoa Kỳ buộc tội 18 nghi can trong đó có nhiều bác sĩ, trong vụ gian lận…

Hàng ngàn công ăn việc làm mới cho cư dân trong khu vực miền tây nam tỉnh bang…

Công ty Bed bath & Beyond xin khai chống bị xiết nợ, 30 ngàn nhân viên sẽ bị mất…

Canada cần thêm 30 ngàn nông gia: triển vọng được nhận vào Canada cho những…

Xem thêm

A high school senior graduating two years early has been offered…

Hai chị em nhà họ Nguyễn, đại diện Ái Nhĩ Lan trong cuộc tranh tài…

Không nên nộp đơn xin thẻ thông hành Canada trong những ngày sắp tới

Công ty Disney, công ty Amazon, công ty Google cho thêm nhân viên…

Những hy vọng là nền kỹ nghệ địa ốc Canada hồi phục

Phần lớn những người Canadians không muốn nhận vua Charles là vua…

Cuộc di tản kiều dân Canada khỏi Sudan bắt đầu

Nhận báo giá qua email