Andy Nguyen and Bi Nguyen to fight for the third time!

(ASIAN MMA): Andy Nguyen and Bi Nguyen are set to fight for the third time. The two share a surname and they have already shared the cage together twice, at Gamebred Boxing 4 they will run it back in a boxing ring.

Both are US citizens but have roots in Vietnam. Bi Nguyen had originally been training to fight Emily Whitmire but that bout was scrapped and the promotion found a familiar foe to replace the American.

The last time these two fought was on a King of the Cage card in 2017. Andy Nguyen was the winner on that occasion, coming away with a decision victory.

The first fight between them was at Legacy FC 57 in 2016 and Bi Nguyen won by unanimous decision on this occasion.

Bare knuckle

Andy Nguyen is no stranger to bare knuckle boxing and Muay Thai matches. She is coming off a split decision win over Nekah Dmitriyeva at BKFC 35.

This looks to be Bi Nguyen;s first time competing without gloves on as well as her boxing debut. She has competed in Muay Thai before but has spent the last few years of her career fighting in Asia.

During her stint with ONE Championship she faced the likes of Stamp Fairtex and Ritu Phogat. After leaving the promotion Bi Nguyen challenged Puja Tomar for the Matrix Fight Night strawweight title but came up short on that occasion.

Broad interests

Before becoming a successful mixed martial artist Bi Nguyen was a contender on the reality TV series Survivor. Meanwhile Andy Nguyen started out as a ring girl before becoming a fighter herself.

Andy Ngyuen is seven years older than Bi Nguyen. But she has been on better form recently with three wins in her last five fights, which have been a mixture of MMA, Muay Thai and boxing bouts.

By contrast Bi Nguyen has lost four our of her last five although she will be fighting in the US for the first time since 2018. The winner is definitely going to be Nguyen, it is just a question of which one?

