Arizona driver uses inflatable GRINCH to travel in carpool lane – but cops still gave them a ticket

(The Daily Mail): The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says State Trooper Ferguson last week noticed a car in a car pool lane lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a ‘Seusspicious-looking’ green passenger.

While the gag may have caused the officer’s heart to grow, it did not stop the driver from getting cited for being in the HOV lane during a restricted time.

Arizona law requires at least two people in a car at one time Monday thru Friday from 6 am to 9 am and 3 pm to 7 pm to help with rush hour.
Fines for violations of the carpool rules begin at $400.

The agency, however, could not help but post a photo of the Grinch figure with the driver’s face blurred on its Twitter account.

The tweet read: ‘The grumpy green guy was, in fact, an inflatable Grinch.’

