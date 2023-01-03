Aung La N Sang brings Martin Nguyen to Five Guys

(Sportskeeda): Former ONE champions Aung La N Sang and Martin Nguyen have been training with one another at Kill Cliff FC in Florida, and ‘The Burmese Python’ recently introduced Nguyen to the famous American hamburger joint, Five Guys.

The fast-food restaurant chain owns over 1,700 stores across 23 countries and four continents. Aung La and Nguyen visited a Five Guys store in South Florida, to which the former posted on Instagram, writing:

“I took @itsmartiinn 🇦🇺 and @yusaku_kinoshita 🇯🇵 to trying 5 Guys for the first time today. They loved it and rated it 8/10. What would you rate their burgers and who makes better burger than them?”

The pair of former two-division champs have been working with each other since November as both men are hoping to get back into the world title picture.

Aung La picked up a much-needed stoppage victory over Yushin Okami at ONE Championship 163. Meanwhile, Nguyen fell to promotional debutant Ilya Freymanov in his most recent outing, dropping him to No. 4 in the rankings.