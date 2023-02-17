NewsFeatured

Betty Nguyen Joins WFOR Miami And CBS News Miami

MSNBC ANCHORS -- Pictured: Betty Wynn -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/MSNBC)

(TV NewsCheck): Trailblazing journalist Betty Nguyen has been named morning news co-anchor for Miami CBS O&O WFOR and the CBS News Miami streaming channel. Nguyen will join co-anchor Keith Jones, meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez, and breaking news and traffic anchor Austin Carter weekdays from 4:30 to 7 a.m. beginning March 13.

Nguyen is returning to CBS News and Stations, where she served as a network morning news anchor and correspondent from 2010 to 2013, and as a news anchor for KTVT Dallas-Fort Worth from 1998 to 2004. She also previously held anchor roles at NBC News, CNN and, most recently, WPIX New York.

Darryll Green, president and general manager of CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Miami, said: “We are honored to be able to welcome Betty Nguyen back to CBS. It’s not every day that you get an opportunity to recruit someone who has been honored by the Smithsonian as a pioneer in television news, and had her reporting recognized with major industry awards on so many occasions. We are excited to have her join our CBS Miami team and partner with Keith, Lissette and Austin on our morning newscasts.”

Nguyen has been honored by her peers with numerous awards, including two Peabody Awards, an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award and several Emmy Awards. In 2007, she was recognized by the Smithsonian Institution as the first Vietnamese-American to anchor a national television news broadcast in the U.S.

Nguyen holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Texas at Austin and began her career as a reporter and morning news anchor at KWTX Waco, Texas.

