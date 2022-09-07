Brazilian woman, 19, ‘gives birth to twins with DIFFERENT fathers after having sex with two men on the same day’

(Daily Mail): A Brazilian woman has claimed to have given birth to twins with different fathers after having sex with two men on the same day.

The anonymous 19-year-old, from Minerios in Goias, Brazil, explained that she took a paternity test because she wanted to confirm who the father was.

She had decided to get the test done because, after eight months, she had doubts about who the father was.

The 19-year-old collected DNA from the person who she thought was the father but, after two tests, the results only came back positive for one of the twins.

She then remembered that she had sex with a different man on the same day and when this second person took a test, it showed he was the second twin’s father.