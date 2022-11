Canada sẽ gia tăng hiện diện quân sự tại Ấn Độ-Thái Bình Dương

130208-N-RI884-153 PEARL HARBOR (Feb. 8, 2013) Canadian sailors aboard Her Majestyís Canadian Ship (HMCS) Ottawa (FFH 341) arrive in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to participate in the theater anti-submarine warfare (TASW) phase of the Submarine Commanderís Course (SCC) and a task group exercise (TGEX) with the U.S. Navy. The exercise is scheduled to take place off the coast of Oahu along with USS Port Royal (CG 73), USS Chafee (DDG 90), Helicopter AntiSubmarine Squadron Light 37 (HSL 37), USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), and several Hawaii-based submarines. (U.S. Navy Photograph by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Barker/Released)