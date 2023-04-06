NewsFeatured

Doctors find a cockroach in the VAGINA of woman

Honduras (Daily Mail): A woman has had a cockroach removed from her vagina after she went to doctors complaining of an ‘extremely strange’ feeling in her genitals.

The patient, who has not been named, came to the clinic in Honduras complaining of feeling ‘extremely restless, agitated and sweaty’.

She had also been unable to sleep the previous night and said it felt like something ‘extremely strange’ was in her vagina.

Doctors were stunned when an examination revealed the dead insect inside her.
It was immediately removed and the woman was discharged after being checked for injuries.

Medics who treated the woman in Tegucigalpa, the country’s capital, said they had previously dealt with condoms and sex toys in patients’ private parts

But they were ‘very anxious’ when they spotted the insect — a first for the hospital.

Dr Marco Calix, a gynecologist who looked after the patient, said: ‘[The woman] said she had something unusual in her vagina.

‘When I introduced the speculum, I could see that it was an insect. In fact, I had to take out something like a cockroach.’

