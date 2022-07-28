Dr Vu Nguyen to serve on two prominent committees

Birmingham: Vu Nguyen , M.D., chair of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, has been named as the North American representative to the executive committee of the International Society of Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine and member of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Review Committee.

Collaborating with the World Health Organization, ISPRM serves as the global agency of 54 national physical and rehabilitation medicine societies that collectively aims to improve function and quality of life for people with disabilities around the world. Nguyen previously served as the United States national association representative to the assembly of delegates for ISPRM. Nguyen will serve in this new role for two years.

“The U.S. has consistently led the world in the development of rehabilitation medicine,” Nguyen said. “As a voting member of the executive council, we will have an elevated platform to advocate for the best standard of care possible in how rehabilitation medicine is to be practiced around the world.”

In his role as a member of the ACGME PM&R review committee. Nguyen will serve as one of nine respected clinician educators who set and monitor voluntary professional educational standards that play an essential role in preparing PM&R residents and fellow physicians to deliver safe, high-quality medical care in their careers.

“The ACGME is the standard bearer on what an ideal educational environment should be in the training of physicians,” Nguyen said. “Education and pedagogy have been passions of mine in my entire career. I am honored to serve in the noble cause of raising competent, compassionate physiatrists to serve Americans of all backgrounds.”

Nguyen will serve on the ACGME review committee for six years.