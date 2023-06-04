Former Chief Financial Officer Of San Francisco Seafood Company Indicted In Alleged $2+ Million Embezzlement Scheme

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal grand jury has indicted Antonietta Nguyen charging her with five counts of wire fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to embezzle millions of dollars from her former employer, announced United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey and Federal Bureau of Investigation, Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp.

According to the indictment filed May 31, 2023, and unsealed earlier today, Nguyen, 55, of Brisbane, is alleged to have stolen approximately $2.7 million from ABS Seafood, a private seafood wholesaler and importer based in San Francisco. Nguyen, a minority shareholder in the company, served as its Chief Financial Officer. In that role, Nguyen allegedly used corporate funds to pay for personal expenses that she charged to credit cards, including her own personal credit cards and a corporate card issued on behalf of the company. The indictment describes some of the illegal purchases Nguyen allegedly made; they include luxury items from such brands as Louis Vuitton, Hermes Las Vegas and Paris, Goyard, Chanel, and Neiman Marcus. In addition, the indictment alleges Nguyen used company funds to pay her state property taxes, college tuition fees for a relative, and personal travel expenses. Further, to conceal her actions, Nguyen also allegedly falsified the company’s accounting records.

The indictment charges Nguyen with five counts of wire fraud and aiding and abetting wire fraud, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1343 and 2.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of 20 years, and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution, for each count of wire fraud. However, any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence, 18 U.S.C. § 3553.

Nguyen was arrested this morning at her home in Brisbane and made her initial federal court appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim. Magistrate Judge Kim ordered Nguyen released on a $250,000 bond. Nguyen’s next federal court appearance is scheduled for July 21, 2023, for a status hearing before the Honorable Susan Illston, U.S. District Judge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sailaja M. Paidipaty is prosecuting the case with the assistance of Megan Pagaduan. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation