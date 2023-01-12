NewsFeatured

Hoan Huynh, first Vietnamese American elected to state office in Illinois history, is sworn in

Chicago ( Yahoo News): Hoan Huynh, the first refugee and first Vietnamese American elected to state office in Illinois history, was sworn in on Wednesday.

Representing the 13th State House District, the Democrat succeeds retiring House Majority Leader Greg Harris. The 13th State House District, covering the North Side Chicago neighborhoods, is home to 110,128 residents, about 45 percent of whom are part of a racial or ethnic minority group.

Huynh was born in Vietnam to Vietnamese Chinese parents. His father fought in the Vietnam War alongside American troops. In the early 1990s, Huynh’s family accepted asylum and moved to the U.S.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Yale University along with a master’s degree from Harvard University. Prior to running for office, Huynh worked distributing social impact investments at community organization Chicago Beyond.

Đọc thêm

Người không nhà bị một nhóm thiếu nữ cướp rượu, và đâm chết là một người Hoa

Cộng đồng người Việt vùng Montreal mừng xuân Quý Mão

Một người mẹ gốc Việt bị buộc tội đã giết đứa con mới có 6 tháng

Những người trên 50 tuổi nên tập tạ để làm chậm tuổi già, giảm nguy cơ bị bệnh Parkison’s..

Huynh also made history as the first Asian American to represent the Chicago North Side in the General Assembly as well as the first person of color to represent the 13th State House District.

With 40,168 votes cast, Huynh received 36,367 votes — an overwhelming 90.5 percent of the total vote count.

First-time voters, younger voters, LGBTQ-plus voters, seniors, women, immigrants and communities of color were among the voter demographics attributed to Huynh’s victory.

“It is only in the United States of America, and the great city of Chicago and state of Illinois that a refugee from Vietnam can come here with nothing but hope, have access to opportunities, and be elected as the next State Representative of the 13th District,” Huynh stated.

“We must continue the fight for a progressive, equitable, and inclusive future where everyone, regardless of where you come from, your ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, and religion, would have access to opportunity and safety.”

Xem thêm

Người không nhà bị một nhóm thiếu nữ cướp rượu, và đâm chết là một người Hoa

Cộng đồng người Việt vùng Montreal mừng xuân Quý Mão

Một người mẹ gốc Việt bị buộc tội đã giết đứa con mới có 6 tháng

Những người trên 50 tuổi nên tập tạ để làm chậm tuổi già, giảm nguy cơ bị bệnh…

Tù nhân của một nhà tù ở tỉnh bang British Columbia, dùng chim bồ câu vận chuyển…

Trung Quốc mở cửa nhận du khách, sau hơn 3 năm phong tỏa vì đại dịch covid.

Kẻ gian đã tìm cách bán nhà của một khổ chủ ở Toronto, khi nạn nhân có việc…

Thị trường lao động Hoa Kỳ và Canada vẫn phát triển mạnh mẽ

Slain man identified in Marysville shooting

Thuế đánh trên các nhà trống ở thành phố Toronto bắt đầu có hiệu lực

Một cựu chủ nhà quàn bị án tù 20 năm, về tội bán những bộ phận của xác khách hàng

Hai người Việt bị bắt vì mở sòng bài có buôn bán ma túy bất hợp pháp

Những du khách Canada bắt đầu rời Mễ Tây Cơ trở lại nhà

Nhạc sĩ Ngọc Chánh, tác giả “Vết thù trên lưng ngựa hoang” qua đời

Vietnamese man believed killed over money owed to him

Nederland store to host Lunar New Year celebration

Những người lớn tuổi có lợi tức thấp ở tỉnh bang Ontario, được nhận thêm tiền tài…

Một thiếu nữ Việt, tử nạn trong chuyến xe bus về thăm nhà ở tỉnh bang British…

Xem thêm

Người không nhà bị một nhóm thiếu nữ cướp rượu, và đâm chết là…

Cộng đồng người Việt vùng Montreal mừng xuân Quý Mão

Một người mẹ gốc Việt bị buộc tội đã giết đứa con mới có 6…

Những người trên 50 tuổi nên tập tạ để làm chậm tuổi già, giảm nguy…

Tù nhân của một nhà tù ở tỉnh bang British Columbia, dùng chim bồ…

Trung Quốc mở cửa nhận du khách, sau hơn 3 năm phong tỏa vì đại…

Kẻ gian đã tìm cách bán nhà của một khổ chủ ở Toronto, khi nạn…

Nhận báo giá qua email