How old is Preston Nguyen from Next Level Chef? Teen chef is the winner of World Food Champion

(SK Pop): Gordon Ramsay is set to return with a brand new season of his famed culinary competition Next Level Chef. The award-winning chef, television personality, and restaurateur serves as one of the mentors and executive producer for the show.

Next Level Chef season two will premiere on Sunday, February 12, 2023, right after the Super Bowl only on FOX. The popular reality TV culinary competition series will feature 13 new chefs who will battle it out against each other to make it all the way to the top.
They will each have a mentor who will help them along the way. The contestants will compete in a unique format of a three-story competition. Preston Nguyen of the chefs who will be competing in Next Level Chef season two.

Preston isn’t a new name in the culinary industry. He previously won World Food Champion at a very young age, and is currently a freshman at Dallas College’s El Centro Campus. He graduated from Arlington’s Martin High School in 2021.

