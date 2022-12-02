Indie Artist Martin Huu Nguyen Prepares to Hit Again with Rich the Kid

( The Hype Magazine): Hustle without a doubt is within Martin Huu Nguyen’s character. Having already scored a feature with the 9x Grammy nominee Hip Hop artist & mogul Rick Ross on the song “Way I Get It” in late November, he is on another streak with scoring yet another feature this time with the recently signed RCA record’s Dimitri Leslie Roger, professionally known as Rich the Kid.

The determination and dedication of this independent artist is definitely catching the attention of the Hip Hop community.

The Minnesota Native Martin Huu Nguyen has had a great run this year with great success when it comes to his music. First with scoring a feature with the platinum-selling artist Rick Ross, and then his song “Is It Real” which will be on a TV show dropping sometime next year.