Ky Nguyen Wins the Big One at WPT Gardens Final Table

(Poker News): Ky Nguyen finally won the big one in the 2023 World Poker Tour (WPT) Gardens Poker Championship at HyperX Esports Arena inside of Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Nguyen outlasted a field of 346 entries to claim his spot on the Mike Sexton WPT Champions Cup and win $375,380. The victory also earns Nguyen a $10,400 seat in December’s WPT Championship.

Chris Lee finished in third and WPT Ambassador Brad Owen was fourth, while Joey Deluca and Josh Lachman rounded out the final six. Owen fell just short of his first WPT title after a big comeback on the final day in Los Angeles to qualify for the final table.



2023 WPT Gardens Poker Championship Final Table Results

Place Player Prize

1 Ky Nguyen $375,380*

2 Ryan Salunga $230,000

3 Chris Lee $169,000

4 Brad Owen $125,000

5 Joey Deluca $94,000

6 Josh Lachman $71,200

The win is the first major title for Nguyen, who has established himself as a popular vlogger and cash game grinder throughout the Los Angeles area.



”A Huge Accomplishment”

“This is so important for me to finally come with a win in such a big tournament,” Nguyen said in a post-win interview with PokerNews. “I’ve been dreaming about this moment for a long time. I’ve spent a lot of time playing poker and this is definitely a huge accomplishment.”

Nguyen found a double with pocket kings in the opening moments of the day to move up the leaderboard—and he continued to climb, even after the deck didn’t go his way in an unlikely chopped pot.

Nguyen snap-called with six-five for a straight when Salunga put him at risk in four-handed action. Salunga turned over queen-five for a smaller straight, but a six fell on the river to give both players the pot.

The champ bounced back with the elimination of Owen and a big river call on a bluff from Salunga that gave him the lead in three-handed play.

“I was able to regroup and leave that behind me and just play good poker. It was tough to overcome and once I did I was feeling great with confidence going into heads up.”