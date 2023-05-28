NewsFeatured

Ky Nguyen Wins the Big One at WPT Gardens Final Table

(Poker News): Ky Nguyen finally won the big one in the 2023 World Poker Tour (WPT) Gardens Poker Championship at HyperX Esports Arena inside of Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Nguyen outlasted a field of 346 entries to claim his spot on the Mike Sexton WPT Champions Cup and win $375,380. The victory also earns Nguyen a $10,400 seat in December’s WPT Championship.

Chris Lee finished in third and WPT Ambassador Brad Owen was fourth, while Joey Deluca and Josh Lachman rounded out the final six. Owen fell just short of his first WPT title after a big comeback on the final day in Los Angeles to qualify for the final table.

2023 WPT Gardens Poker Championship Final Table Results
Place Player Prize
1 Ky Nguyen $375,380*
2 Ryan Salunga $230,000
3 Chris Lee $169,000
4 Brad Owen $125,000
5 Joey Deluca $94,000
6 Josh Lachman $71,200
The win is the first major title for Nguyen, who has established himself as a popular vlogger and cash game grinder throughout the Los Angeles area.

”A Huge Accomplishment”
“This is so important for me to finally come with a win in such a big tournament,” Nguyen said in a post-win interview with PokerNews. “I’ve been dreaming about this moment for a long time. I’ve spent a lot of time playing poker and this is definitely a huge accomplishment.”

Đọc thêm

Số nợ tư nhân ở Canada cao nhất trong số nhóm kinh tế Thất Cường G7

Thượng nghị sĩ Bernie Sanders tiếp tục cổ võ cho một chương trình bảo hiểm y tế đại chúng, tương tự như ở Canada

Một cơ hội cho những sinh viên nghèo được nợ tiền học phí, và chỉ phải trả khi có việc làm

Có người trúng số Lotto Max 70 triệu dollars ở Scarboriough, nhưng chưa ra mặt lãnh tiền

Nguyen found a double with pocket kings in the opening moments of the day to move up the leaderboard—and he continued to climb, even after the deck didn’t go his way in an unlikely chopped pot.

Nguyen snap-called with six-five for a straight when Salunga put him at risk in four-handed action. Salunga turned over queen-five for a smaller straight, but a six fell on the river to give both players the pot.

The champ bounced back with the elimination of Owen and a big river call on a bluff from Salunga that gave him the lead in three-handed play.

“I was able to regroup and leave that behind me and just play good poker. It was tough to overcome and once I did I was feeling great with confidence going into heads up.”

Xem thêm

Số nợ tư nhân ở Canada cao nhất trong số nhóm kinh tế Thất Cường G7

Thượng nghị sĩ Bernie Sanders tiếp tục cổ võ cho một chương trình bảo hiểm y tế…

Một cơ hội cho những sinh viên nghèo được nợ tiền học phí, và chỉ phải trả khi có…

Có người trúng số Lotto Max 70 triệu dollars ở Scarboriough, nhưng chưa ra mặt…

Thủ môn Bobrosvsky và đội Florida Panthers tạo lịch sử trong cuộc tranh cúp…

Những cử tri Mỹ lo âu về những ứng cử viên tổng thống lớn tuổi và bệnh hoạn

Bà thị trưởng thành phố Mississauga, chuẩn bị ra ứng cử chức thủ lãnh đảng Tự…

Thống đốc Ron DeSantis sẽ ra tranh cử chức ứng cử viên tổng thống Mỹ của đảng…

Số du khách đến Canada gia tăng gấp đôi

Bà Olivia Chow có nhiều hy vọng thắng trong cuộc bầu thị trưởng thành phố…

Bánh mì bagels Montreal được ưa chuộng ở Anh Quốc.

10 nhà tỷ phú Á Châu nhiều quyền lực nhất

Tình trạng thiếu phi công trầm trọng của các hãng hàng không thế giới

Tòa thượng thẩm tỉnh bang Ontario cho xử lại vụ một thiếu nữ thuê người giết bố…

Ukraine sẽ nhận được chiến đấu cơ tối tân F16

Gía xăng sẽ gia tăng trở lại trong những ngày nghỉ lễ cuối tuần và trong mùa hè

Một trung sĩ cảnh sát gốc Việt, giải cứu một hài nhi bị bắt cóc

Đạp xe đạp trên đường, đụng phải gấu đen, một người đàn ông được chở vào bệnh…

Xem thêm

Số nợ tư nhân ở Canada cao nhất trong số nhóm kinh tế Thất…

Thượng nghị sĩ Bernie Sanders tiếp tục cổ võ cho một chương trình…

Một cơ hội cho những sinh viên nghèo được nợ tiền học phí, và chỉ…

Có người trúng số Lotto Max 70 triệu dollars ở Scarboriough, nhưng…

Thủ môn Bobrosvsky và đội Florida Panthers tạo lịch sử trong…

Những cử tri Mỹ lo âu về những ứng cử viên tổng thống lớn tuổi và…

Bà thị trưởng thành phố Mississauga, chuẩn bị ra ứng cử chức thủ…

Nhận báo giá qua email