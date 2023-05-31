Livermore man found dead after diving into Feather River

LIVERMORE, Calif. (Fox 2-KTVU)- A Livermore man was found dead Sunday afternoon after reportedly diving into Feather River, north of Sacramento, the previous day, the East Bay Times reported.

The body of 21-year-old Jonathan Nguyen, of Livermore, was recovered around 1:30 p.m. by search and rescue teams. He had jumped off the Magalia Head Dam Saturday, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, briefly resurfaced and then went underwater.

A Gofundme created by Sean Jackson in Nguyen’s honor said he had been out hiking and swimming with friends the day he drowned.

“One of my former wrestlers, Jonathan Nguyen, tragically passed away on Saturday due to a strong undercurrent in the Feather River,” said Sean Jackson on Facebook. “Jonny graduated from Chico State University last week. He was a terrific student, athlete and overall person. My heart is broken for this young man and his family. I will miss him dearly.”