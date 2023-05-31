NewsFeatured

Livermore man found dead after diving into Feather River

LIVERMORE, Calif. (Fox 2-KTVU)- A Livermore man was found dead Sunday afternoon after reportedly diving into Feather River, north of Sacramento, the previous day, the East Bay Times reported.

The body of 21-year-old Jonathan Nguyen, of Livermore, was recovered around 1:30 p.m. by search and rescue teams. He had jumped off the Magalia Head Dam Saturday, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, briefly resurfaced and then went underwater.

Đọc thêm

3 người bị thương trong một vụ nổ súng ở một nhà hàng Việt ở Tiểu Saigon

Thêm một tân linh mục người Mỹ gốc Việt, vừa được phong chức ở Hoa Kỳ.

Một cặp tình nhân sắp lấy nhau, đang ở nhà mướn, bị chủ nhà bắn chết

Dân biểu Ted Hsu là ứng cử viên thứ nhì trong cuộc tranh chức thủ lãnh đảng Tự Do tỉnh bang Ontario

A Gofundme created by Sean Jackson in Nguyen’s honor said he had been out hiking and swimming with friends the day he drowned.

“One of my former wrestlers, Jonathan Nguyen, tragically passed away on Saturday due to a strong undercurrent in the Feather River,” said Sean Jackson on Facebook. “Jonny graduated from Chico State University last week. He was a terrific student, athlete and overall person. My heart is broken for this young man and his family. I will miss him dearly.”

Xem thêm

3 người bị thương trong một vụ nổ súng ở một nhà hàng Việt ở Tiểu Saigon

Thêm một tân linh mục người Mỹ gốc Việt, vừa được phong chức ở Hoa Kỳ.

Một cặp tình nhân sắp lấy nhau, đang ở nhà mướn, bị chủ nhà bắn chết

Dân biểu Ted Hsu là ứng cử viên thứ nhì trong cuộc tranh chức thủ lãnh đảng Tự Do…

Canada đoạt huy chương vàng giải vô địch băng cầu thế giới.

Prigozhin thú nhận là có trên 20 ngàn lính đánh thuê tử trận trong cuộc chiến ở…

Một phụ nữ Việt bị án tù chung thân, về tội dùng xe U Haul, tông chết một luật sư…

Ky Nguyen Wins the Big One at WPT Gardens Final Table

Số nợ tư nhân ở Canada cao nhất trong số nhóm kinh tế Thất Cường G7

Thượng nghị sĩ Bernie Sanders tiếp tục cổ võ cho một chương trình bảo hiểm y tế…

Một cơ hội cho những sinh viên nghèo được nợ tiền học phí, và chỉ phải trả khi có…

Có người trúng số Lotto Max 70 triệu dollars ở Scarboriough, nhưng chưa ra mặt…

Thủ môn Bobrosvsky và đội Florida Panthers tạo lịch sử trong cuộc tranh cúp…

Những cử tri Mỹ lo âu về những ứng cử viên tổng thống lớn tuổi và bệnh hoạn

Bà thị trưởng thành phố Mississauga, chuẩn bị ra ứng cử chức thủ lãnh đảng Tự…

Thống đốc Ron DeSantis sẽ ra tranh cử chức ứng cử viên tổng thống Mỹ của đảng…

Số du khách đến Canada gia tăng gấp đôi

Bà Olivia Chow có nhiều hy vọng thắng trong cuộc bầu thị trưởng thành phố…

Xem thêm

3 người bị thương trong một vụ nổ súng ở một nhà hàng Việt ở Tiểu…

Thêm một tân linh mục người Mỹ gốc Việt, vừa được phong chức ở…

Một cặp tình nhân sắp lấy nhau, đang ở nhà mướn, bị chủ nhà bắn…

Dân biểu Ted Hsu là ứng cử viên thứ nhì trong cuộc tranh chức thủ…

Canada đoạt huy chương vàng giải vô địch băng cầu thế giới.

Prigozhin thú nhận là có trên 20 ngàn lính đánh thuê tử trận…

Một phụ nữ Việt bị án tù chung thân, về tội dùng xe U Haul, tông…

Nhận báo giá qua email