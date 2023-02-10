NewsFeatured

Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment

QUINCY, Mass. —(WCVB):
Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said.

Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
The resident said he woke up to the sound of drilling, looked out of a peephole in his door, and saw two men trying to drill the lock.

The victim said he saw a black bag of tools on the ground and a red drill with a long drill bit being used to drill the holes. When he yelled for his girlfriend to call 911, the men fled, police said.

Đọc thêm

Các công ty cao kỹ Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục cắt giảm nhân viên

Người ta nhầm lẫn khi đưa một cụ bà 82 tuổi vẫn còn sống, đến nhà quàn.

Tỷ lệ lạm phát ở Hoa Kỳ bắt đầu sút giảm, nhưng mức lãi suất căn bản có thể còn gia tăng?

Hội đồng thành phố Grand Forks, bác bỏ đơn xin mua nông trại của một công ty Trung Quốc

Upon arrival, officers found the suspects, later identified as Parker Cathcart, 29, of Laconia, New Hampshire, and Raymond Nguyen, 22, of Malden, in the area.

During a search of the suspects, a GLOCK 21 handgun and an open pack of drill bits were located, police said.

Cathcart was arrested and charged with possession of burglarious tools, defacing property, and attempting to commit a crime.

Xem thêm

Các công ty cao kỹ Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục cắt giảm nhân viên

Người ta nhầm lẫn khi đưa một cụ bà 82 tuổi vẫn còn sống, đến nhà quàn.

Tỷ lệ lạm phát ở Hoa Kỳ bắt đầu sút giảm, nhưng mức lãi suất căn bản có thể còn gia…

Hội đồng thành phố Grand Forks, bác bỏ đơn xin mua nông trại của một công ty…

ĐEM CON BỎ CHỢ: Chính quyền thành phố New York chở di dân bất hợp pháp đến biên…

Trên 2 triệu cư dân tỉnh bang Ontario, vẫn chưa có bác sĩ gia đình

Phần lớn cử tri Mỹ không muốn tổng thống Joe Biden tái ứng cử

Chính quyền liên bang gia hạn thêm chương trình cho cư dân Hồng Kông đến làm việc…

Một tiệm vàng Việt Nam ở Ottawa bị trộm khoét tường vào lấy cắp quý kim trị giá…

Một linh mục khỏi bệnh bướu não, sau khi viếng đền thờ Đức Mẹ Lộ Đức

Căng thẳng ngoại giao giữa Hoa Kỳ và Trung Quốc, sau khi chiếc khinh khí cầu do…

Một thiếu nữ 18 tuổi, mua vé số lần đầu, trúng ngay lô độc đắc 48 triệu dollars

Một trận động đất diễn ra ở thành phố Buffalo, không xa gì vùng đại thủ phủ…

Mức lãi suất nợ nhà ở Mỹ sút giảm đến mức thấp nhất kể từ tháng 9 năm 2022

Có thêm trên nửa triệu người Mỹ có việc làm trong tháng giêng, và khiến tỷ lệ…

Hải cảng Montreal là trung tâm xuất khẩu xe bị lấy cắp từ Canada.

Số nạn nhân của trận động đất ở Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ-Syria lên đến trên 5 ngàn người

Động đất lớn ở Thổ Nhĩ Kỳ và Syria khiến trên 1,900 người chết

Xem thêm

Các công ty cao kỹ Hoa Kỳ tiếp tục cắt giảm nhân viên

Người ta nhầm lẫn khi đưa một cụ bà 82 tuổi vẫn còn sống, đến nhà…

Tỷ lệ lạm phát ở Hoa Kỳ bắt đầu sút giảm, nhưng mức lãi suất căn bản…

Hội đồng thành phố Grand Forks, bác bỏ đơn xin mua nông trại của…

ĐEM CON BỎ CHỢ: Chính quyền thành phố New York chở di dân bất hợp…

Trên 2 triệu cư dân tỉnh bang Ontario, vẫn chưa có bác sĩ gia đình

Phần lớn cử tri Mỹ không muốn tổng thống Joe Biden tái ứng cử

Nhận báo giá qua email