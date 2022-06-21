Father’s Day :

My Father

***

(Affectionately offered to all fathers, especially

Vietnamese ones who have been struggling for

Democracy, Freedom and Happiness of Vietnamese

Country and People ).

*

* I remember my native village

Surrounded by green bamboo hedges,

Ornamented with columns of white-blurring smoke,

At nightfall, rising slowly.

* I remember the winding village road,

On which herds of cattle

Were coming back to their stables

When the church bell was heard.

* I left my village at the age of fifteen,

Separating from my parents and family

To go studying at Hai-Phong City.

When the war broke out, getting harder and harder,

I followed the elders to fight against French aggressors.

Twice, captured by the enemies, I knew

The person, who made patiently great efforts

To find out where I had been detained, was my father.

* With the spirit of Confucianism,

He taught me how to live with dignity

In all circumstances of life, even in misery.

Thanks to my father’s teachings,

I’ve overcomed almost everything

To survive regardless lots of challenges

Occuring continuously in my rough lifetime.

* During 90 years of living in this world,

I never forget his image and teachings

That help me overcome almost everything.

Sometimes, seemingly I still hear his words:

” My son ! You ought to live with dignity! ”

Always I’ve been proud of my father.

When growing up, I haven’t done yet

A tiny bit for him as response, unfortunately !

*

Phan Duc Minh

– Member of The International Society of Poets

– Outstanding figure in literature 2004 of Asian

Community in San Diego, California.





Phỏng dịch:

Cha Tôi *

(Mến tặng tất cả những người Cha, nhất là những

người Cha Việt Nam đã đấu tranh vì Dân Chủ, Tự

Do và Hạnh Phúc cho Đất Nước và Dân Tộc mình )

*

* Làng xưa gợi nỗi vấn vương,

Hàng tre xanh ngắt, lớp sương mịt mờ.

Hoàng hôn phủ xuống như mơ,

Khói lam lưu luyến vật vờ bay lên.

* Nhớ sao xóm nhỏ bình yên,

Từng đàn mục súc vẫn quen lối về,

Quanh co một nẻo đường quê,

Chuông đâu văng vẳng tiếng nghe vang rền.

* Ra đi từ buổi thiếu niên,

Cách lià cha mẹ, anh em, gia đình,

Ra thành làm cậu học sinh,

Chiến tranh bùng nổ, thân mình phải đi,

Thân trai gian khổ xá gì,

Bước theo huynh trưởng cũng vì núi sông.

Đôi phen giặc bắt cùm gông,

Chính Cha lặn lội hết lòng tìm con.

* Tuổi Cha ngày một héo mòn,

Nhưng luôn dậy bảo; phải luôn là người

Sống sao xứng đáng ở đời,

Tổ Tiên, dòng dõi mấy đời Nho Gia.

Nhớ lời khuyên dậy cuả Cha,

Cuộc đời chìm nổi vượt qua mọi điều.

Gian truân cực khổ bao nhiêu,

Vinh quang, hạnh phúc càng nhiều về sau.

* 90 năm, tóc đã bạc mầu,

Tai tôi còn vẳng những câu cuả Ngưòi :

Làm trai sống ở trên đời,

Sao cho xứng đáng làm người nghe con !

Tôi luôn mang giữ trong hồn

Bóng hình Cha đã thương con suốt đời.

Phần tôi, nghĩ lai : Chao ơi !

Chưa đền đáp trả thì người còn đâu !

*

San Diego, California – U.S.A.

Phạm Ngọc Nhiễm