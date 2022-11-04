NewsFeatured

Nghia Nguyen Wins $1,100 MSPT Venetian Main Event ($90,215)

Poker News: The $1,100 Mid-States Poker Tour (MSPT) Venetian Main Event had 464 entrants, creating a prize pool of $447,670, and after two days of play, Nghia Nguyen was the last person standing. For his impressive performance, which finished at around 10:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, he took home $90,215.

When Day 2 began at 11 a.m., there were 52 remaining players and poker superstar Chance Kornuth was in the chip lead. The Chip Leader Coaching founder, however, would end up busting in 21st place for $4,031.

$1,100 MSPT Main Event Final Table Results
PLACE NAME PRIZE
1 Nghia Nguyen $90,215
2 Dylan Linde $61,274
3 Noam Muallem $43,209
4 Kfir Nahum $30,895
5 Jared Kingery $23,284
6 Eric Siegel $17,463
7 Saad Ghanem $12,985
8 Jeff Madsen $9,851
9 Eric Salazar $8,060

