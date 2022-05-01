News

Nguyễn Thị Xoa Falls to Cervantes in the €1,100 FPS Main Event in Monte Carlo.

Thi Xoa Nguyen

Monte Carlo (Poker News): On a completed board of {6-Spades}{5-Diamonds}{4-Hearts}{10-Spades}{q-Hearts}, Thi Xoa Nguyen leveled herself into calling all-in when facing the push by Jaime Cervantes and flashed her {a-Hearts}{q-Diamonds} for the top pair. However, she ran smack dab into the {8-Clubs}{7-Clubs} for the flopped nuts and was sent to the payout desk, in the €1,100 FPS Main Event in Monte Carlo.

Only one hand later, Riccardo Ciccone pushed for 86,000 from under the gun and Cervantes called from two seats over while all other players folded.

Riccardo Ciccone: {a-Diamonds}{j-Diamonds}
Jaime Cervantes: {7-Spades}{7-Diamonds}

The board ran out {q-Hearts}{4-Hearts}{4-Diamonds}{2-Clubs}{10-Diamonds} and the suited overcards missed for Cervantes to score the next knockout.