FeaturedNews

Nguyễn Trọng Minh : former gangster is released from prison

Calgary: The Alberta RCMP is warning the public about a high-risk offender’s release to the Chestermere area on Thursday after completing his sentence for a 2012 plot to murder a rival gangster.
Trong Minh Nguyen, 38, was incarcerated in 2018 after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder. Police say Nguyen has also previously been convicted of firearms offences, assaulting a peace officer and failing to comply with release conditions.

Đọc thêm

Vẫn phải đeo khẩu trang khi đi xe lửa, phi cơ ở Canada

Ngày 9 tháng 5: ngày cuộc xâm lăng Ukraine của quân Nga sẽ kết thúc?

Cô Mattea Roach thắng liên tiếp 11 cuộc tranh tài Jeopardy với số tiền thưởng 244 ngàn Mỹ kim

Không cần phải đeo khẩu trang trên các chuyến bay của các hãng hàng không Mỹ

Nguyen is described as five feet five inches tall, around 130 pounds, and having brown hair and eyes.