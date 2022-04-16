Nguyen’s Heroics Lift NM State to 4-3 WAC Win over Seattle U

PHOENIX – Bella Nguyen did it again.

After watching its 3-1 lead evaporate, the NM State women’s tennis team turned to Nguyen for the second-straight time in WAC play and the Aggies’ sophomore stepped up again by claiming a three-set win which lifted her team to a 4-3 league win over Seattle U Friday evening at the GCU Tennis Center.

With the win, NM State pushed its record to 7-14 and 3-0 in WAC play. The Aggies are now tied atop the league’s West Division standings with Grand Canyon – the team who they face off against Saturday morning.