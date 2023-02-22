ONE Championship Fight Night 7: Martin Nguyen gets new opponent

Bangkok ,Thai Lan: Martin Nguyen has a new opponent for Saturday’s ONE Championship Fight Night 7 event in Bangkok, Thailand.

The former two-division MMA champion had been set to meet undefeated featherweight contender Shamil Gasanov at the event in Lumpinee Stadium, but will instead meet Kyrgyzstan’s Razhab Shaydullaev after his original foe was forced out of action, a source told the Post.

Nguyen, 33, revealed that Gasanov was out of their fight in an Instagram post late last week.

“Just received a message from [Gasanov] saying he has an infection and he has had to pull out of our fight,” the Vietnamese-Australian wrote. “Health always takes precedence, but I couldn’t help but feel so frustrated. I had a 12-week camp, missed Christmas and New Years and other important family occasions, all to get the best camp possible to fight someone as good and talented as him.”

Nguyen (14-6) first got his hands on ONE gold in 2017, when he knocked out Marat Gafurov to win the featherweight belt. In his next fight, he became a two-division champion, knocking out Eduard Folayang to win the lightweight title.