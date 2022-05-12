Saigon Park is Officially Opening and You’re Invited

Residents and visitors alike are invited to attend the Official Opening of Saigon Park – recognizing the Vietnamese-Canadian community who found refuge in Canada during the Fall of Saigon in April 1975.

The opening includes an unveiling of the permanent public art piece, A Year in Weather. The park features a one-kilometre trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Visitors can also enjoy a pier with lookout points to a serene stormwater pond as well as public art.

What:

Official Opening of Saigon Park

When:

Saturday, May 14, 2022

2 p.m. (Event begins)

3 to 3:45 p.m. (Official ceremony)

Where:

Saigon Park

240 Matheson Blvd. W.

Mississauga

[Map]

Who:

Bonnie Crombie, Mayor of Mississauga

Councillor Carolyn Parrish, Ward 5

Members of Council

Stefan Szczepanski, Director, Parks, Forestry & Environment

Representative from the Vietnamese-Canadian community

Photo Opportunity:

Speakers and special guests will gather in front of the public art piece.

In addition to the official ceremony, Saturday’s community celebration will include a number of activities, such as live entertainment, a bouncy castle, food vendors and fireworks show.

About Saigon Park

Saigon Park pays homage to Mississauga’s friendship with the Vietnamese-Canadian community. The name “Saigon” represents the values of democracy, freedom and harmony to the Vietnamese Canadian community who found refuge in Canada when they were forced to flee Vietnam during the Fall of Saigon in April 1975. Community groups and all levels of government responded with compassion and welcomed 60,000 Vietnamese refugees in Canada. The Dixie Bloor Neighbourhood Centre played a key role in settling refugees in Mississauga.