Sophia Nguyen named assistant editor for The Washington Post’s National Politics desk

Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and Senior Politics Editor Peter Wallsten of the Washington Post.

We are delighted to announce that Sophia Nguyen is joining the National Politics desk as an assistant editor, where she will take on a new role helping conceive and edit explanatory pieces about politics, policy and the federal government.

Sophia will work to bring clarity to complicated topics and think creatively about how to make The Post’s first-in-class reporting on government and politics accessible to a broader array of readers.

Sophia joins National from Outlook, where she earned an exemplary reputation for her work commissioning and editing essays and news analysis on a range of political and cultural topics. She brought readers the tale of a nature photographer at the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Tex., who voted for President Trump only to regret it once the proposed border wall threatened his beloved butterflies; a longtime baseball umpire’s perspective on the old cliche that judges should only “call balls and strikes” during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation; and the story of a convicted felon in Florida fighting to get her voting rights back. She also edited fascinating pieces on how little we know about gravity; the strange feeling for musicians stuck at home during the pandemic with all the time they want to practice and then some; and a piece by an antiabortion activist who argued that supporting Trump cost that movement its soul, despite its political and legislative victories.

Before joining The Post in 2018, Sophia was an editor at Harvard Magazine, where she helmed its books and arts coverage. She has also written about culture for the New Yorker, Slate and the Village Voice. She graduated from Yale University in 2014 with a B.A. in English.

Sophia grew up in New Jersey and lives in Columbia Heights with her partner, Grayson. Like many people, she took up sourdough baking early in the pandemic, and she now makes pizzas, cupcakes and layer cakes of dubious structural soundness.

Please welcome Sophia to National, where she will begin her new role on March 21.