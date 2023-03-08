Tech moguls are using this 20-cent diabetes drug to lose weight and reverse aging

London (Daily Mail): A cheap diabetes pill has become the latest craze among tech moguls who claim it can reverse aging and melt body fat – but it can cause explosive diarrhea.

Studies show the 20c pill promotes weight loss, while preliminary studies in mice models suggest the medication can improve life and health spans.

Metformin – the world’s most common treatment for type 2 diabetes – has gained traction in recent years among people like Ariel Poler, a veteran angel investor in biotech, and Jim Mellon, a UK entrepreneur and co-founder of the biotech firm Juvenescence.

Metformin has in some ways been overshadowed in recent months by other, more effective weight-loss drugs like Wegovy and Ozempic.

But those drugs can cost more than $1,000 a month, need to be injected regularly and are currently facing a national shortage.

Metformin’s low price, wide spread availability and has made it a go-to boost for slimming down and improving longevity.

It has also proven popular among high-profile figures in tech including venture capitalist Robert Nelsen and wealthy software entrepreneur Bryan Johnson.

Mr Johnson, a well-known biohacker, made headlines recently with news that he spends about $2million a year on a team of more than 30 doctors and medical experts seeking to engineer his body into that of an 18-year-old.

Its popularity has spiked recently for another promising feature – it might reduce your chances of getting long COVID by more than 40 percent.

Metformin has been touted as a weight loss tool for years with thousands of mentions and devotees on Instagram and TikTok, though it is not as effective as the landmark treatments for obesity, Wegovy.

For all its benefits to diabetics and people looking to lose some stubborn pounds, it comes with one side effect that has many users reeling — explosive diarrhea.

Metformin is commonly used as a treatment for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. It’s generally so effective and affordable that the World Health Organization considers it an ‘essential’ medication for pharmacies worldwide.

But it is often used off-label for weight loss.