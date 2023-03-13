The 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood

Los Angeles :Hollywood’s latest and greatest were in full party mode as they rubbed shoulders during Vanity Fair’s A-list Oscars soiree, which was held in Beverly Hills on Sunday just hours after the ceremony.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski nearly spilled out of her daring sheer gown as she soaked up the festivities, while Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid got handsy and shared a kiss in front of photographers.

Kendall Jenner’s little sister Kylie delivered bombshell glamour in a busty gown while posing for glamour shots in front of the blue backdrop inside the event’s sprawling venue.

In contrast to the ladies, pop star Justin Bieber was caught looking noticeably dressed down as he chilled on a nearby sofa with several other low-key partygoers.

The 95th Academy Awards were hosted by late night chat show host Jimmy Kimmel and once again held at the regular venue of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.