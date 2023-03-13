FeaturedEnglishNews

The 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood

Los Angeles :Hollywood’s latest and greatest were in full party mode as they rubbed shoulders during Vanity Fair’s A-list Oscars soiree, which was held in Beverly Hills on Sunday just hours after the ceremony.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski nearly spilled out of her daring sheer gown as she soaked up the festivities, while Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid got handsy and shared a kiss in front of photographers.

Đọc thêm

Hàng trăm ngàn người làm việc cho các công ty cao kỹ Hoa Kỳ bị cho nghỉ việc

Các đại ngân hàng Canada để sẵn 2.5 tỷ dollars phòng hờ khách hàng quỵt nợ với nguy cơ nền kinh tế vương vào…

Ngân hàng trung ương Canada giữ nguyên mức lãi suất căn bản

Bên trong căn condos trị giá 19 triệu dollars

Kendall Jenner’s little sister Kylie delivered bombshell glamour in a busty gown while posing for glamour shots in front of the blue backdrop inside the event’s sprawling venue.

In contrast to the ladies, pop star Justin Bieber was caught looking noticeably dressed down as he chilled on a nearby sofa with several other low-key partygoers.

The 95th Academy Awards were hosted by late night chat show host Jimmy Kimmel and once again held at the regular venue of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Xem thêm

Hàng trăm ngàn người làm việc cho các công ty cao kỹ Hoa Kỳ bị cho nghỉ việc

Các đại ngân hàng Canada để sẵn 2.5 tỷ dollars phòng hờ khách hàng quỵt nợ…

Ngân hàng trung ương Canada giữ nguyên mức lãi suất căn bản

Bên trong căn condos trị giá 19 triệu dollars

Tỉnh bang Ontario cần thêm 33 ngàn y tá và nhân viên phụ lực

Lễ an táng nghệ sĩ cải lương Vũ Linh

Giá nhà ở Ontario có thể sút giảm tổng cộng 25 phần trăm?

Một bệnh viện thành phố Toronto đứng hàng thứ 5 trong số các bệnh viện tốt nhất…

Chiều hướng mới chữa trị y khoa : những người Mỹ qua Mễ Tây Cơ chữa bệnh gia…

Nguy cơ trị giá của đồng Gia Kim sẽ còn tiếp tục suy giảm?

Mức lãi suất căn bản ở Mỹ có thể gia tăng thêm 0.5 phần trăm vào cuối tháng 3?

Trận chiến Bakhmut vẫn diễn ra ác liệt

Vì nạn trộm cướp hoành hoành,công ty bách hóa Walmart cho đóng cửa hết tất cả các…

FBI trao giải thưởng 50 ngàn Mỹ Kim cho việc tìm ra 4 người Mỹ bị bắt cóc

Nam danh hài Andrew Phùng là một người Canadian gốc Việt

Canada và Hoa Kỳ chao đảo trước những làn sóng những người di dân bất hợp pháp.

Tech moguls are using this 20-cent diabetes drug to lose weight and reverse aging

Nhà tỷ phú Warren Buffett vẫn sống trong căn nhà khiêm tốn, mà ông mua từ 65 năm…

Xem thêm

Hàng trăm ngàn người làm việc cho các công ty cao kỹ Hoa Kỳ bị cho…

Các đại ngân hàng Canada để sẵn 2.5 tỷ dollars phòng hờ khách…

Ngân hàng trung ương Canada giữ nguyên mức lãi suất căn bản

Bên trong căn condos trị giá 19 triệu dollars

Tỉnh bang Ontario cần thêm 33 ngàn y tá và nhân viên phụ lực

Lễ an táng nghệ sĩ cải lương Vũ Linh

Giá nhà ở Ontario có thể sút giảm tổng cộng 25 phần trăm?

Nhận báo giá qua email