the Canada-ASEAN Business Council named Thi Be Nguyen , Executive Director for Canada

MONTRÉAL and SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – The Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of outstanding leaders Louis Vachon and Brad Wall as its Canada co-chairs. This year, CABC celebrates its 10th anniversary as it looks forward to pursuing its advocacy, networking, and education efforts in the Canada-ASEAN economic corridor.

Moreover, CABC is also announcing the nomination of Thi Be Nguyen as Executive Director for Canada. Based in Montréal, she will be leading and overseeing the development of CABC in the country starting from a very solid foundations and a strong network of partners from coast to coast. Thi Be has been involved with CABC as Chair of activities in Canada since 2019, she is a well-known social entrepreneur and held various positions at National Bank of Canada for 22 years, notably as executive communications and events Director for a decade.