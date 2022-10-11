NewsFeatured

the Canada-ASEAN Business Council named Thi Be Nguyen , Executive Director for Canada

MONTRÉAL and SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – The Canada-ASEAN Business Council (CABC) is pleased to announce the appointment of outstanding leaders Louis Vachon and Brad Wall as its Canada co-chairs. This year, CABC celebrates its 10th anniversary as it looks forward to pursuing its advocacy, networking, and education efforts in the Canada-ASEAN economic corridor.

Đọc thêm

Một bác sĩ và một dược sĩ gốc Việt bị buộc tội kê toa và bán thuốc bất hợp pháp

Một phụ nữ Việt bị bắt giữ ở phi trường Mỹ với 40 cân Anh cần sa trong va ly

Vé máy bay bán với giá rẻ nhất từ trước đến nay ở Toronto.

Đại dịch covid có nguy cơ bùng phát trở lại?

Moreover, CABC is also announcing the nomination of Thi Be Nguyen as Executive Director for Canada. Based in Montréal, she will be leading and overseeing the development of CABC in the country starting from a very solid foundations and a strong network of partners from coast to coast. Thi Be has been involved with CABC as Chair of activities in Canada since 2019, she is a well-known social entrepreneur and held various positions at National Bank of Canada for 22 years, notably as executive communications and events Director for a decade.

Xem thêm

Một bác sĩ và một dược sĩ gốc Việt bị buộc tội kê toa và bán thuốc bất hợp pháp

Một phụ nữ Việt bị bắt giữ ở phi trường Mỹ với 40 cân Anh cần sa trong va ly

Vé máy bay bán với giá rẻ nhất từ trước đến nay ở Toronto.

Đại dịch covid có nguy cơ bùng phát trở lại?

Những người Canadians ăn mừng lễ Tạ Ơn đơn giản trong năm nay

Số người đến xin thực phẩm ở các trung tâm thực phẩm từ thiện gia tăng

Trên 200 ngàn thanh niên Nga, chạy qua xứ để tránh bị động viên

Quân Nga bắn hàng loạt những hỏa tiễn vào những thành phố ở Ukraine

Những nhóm tranh đấu cho nhân quyền ở Belarus, Ukraine và Nga được giải Nobel…

Cẩn thận khi mùa cúm lại về

Đại dịch covid bùng phát trở lại ở những nhà dưỡng lão Toronto

Lãi suất nợ nhà ở Mỹ lên đến mức 6.75 phần trăm!

Mua hàng nên trả bằng thẻ tín dụng hay tiền mặt (hay thẻ ghi nợ)?

Mức lãi suất căn bản ở Canada và Hoa Kỳ sẽ còn gia tăng

Cầu Kerch nối vùng Crimea với nước Nga phát nổ: nguy cơ Putin sẽ dùng vũ khí…

Tuy số lượng nhà bán được xuống thấp, nhưng giá nhà ở thành phố Mississauga lại…

Các dân biểu, thượng nghị sĩ Hoa Kỳ muốn tòa Bạch Ốc chấm dứt những ngăn cản…

Hàng trăm ngàn con cá hồi chết cạn vì hạn hán ở tỉnh bang British Columbia

Xem thêm

Một bác sĩ và một dược sĩ gốc Việt bị buộc tội kê toa và bán thuốc…

Một phụ nữ Việt bị bắt giữ ở phi trường Mỹ với 40 cân Anh cần sa…

Vé máy bay bán với giá rẻ nhất từ trước đến nay ở Toronto.

Đại dịch covid có nguy cơ bùng phát trở lại?

Những người Canadians ăn mừng lễ Tạ Ơn đơn giản trong năm nay

Số người đến xin thực phẩm ở các trung tâm thực phẩm từ thiện gia tăng

Trên 200 ngàn thanh niên Nga, chạy qua xứ để tránh bị động viên

Nhận báo giá qua email