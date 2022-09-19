The see-through dress was introduced by Tran Hung at London Fashion Week

(Morning Express): Being the only Vietnamese fashion house to introduce a new collection at London Fashion Week (London Fashion Week), Tran Hung surprised to catch up with sustainable and sexy fashion trends through a series of see-through dresses being promoted by international fashion houses.

The designer said the collection Spring Summer 2023 he combined with TikTok. After a long time of “freezing” due to the Pandemic, the video platform and social network became the driving force and inspiration for him to ignite the fire of passion and creativity.

The collection includes 39 outfits that clearly show Tran Hung’s personal style and sustainable fashion statement.

The designs show that the fashion house continues to promote its design features – that is, a simple but sophisticated shape, neat cut lines that maximize the seductive beauty of women. Classic designs such as: Cup chest, bib collar, deep chest slit, see-through material… take the leading position in the collection.



Model Huong Ly made a strong impression with her powerful strides and cold demeanor on the catwalk. Top 5 Miss Universe Vietnam 2022 appear gracefully in a slim fit design, covered in see-through fabric and a series of glittery textures on the outside.