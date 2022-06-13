There’s A National Sriracha Shortage. Here’s How to Make Hot Sauce at Home

(The Beet): First Why is There a Shortage of Sriracha Sauce? Blame the Supply Chain

Though you might assume hot sauce hails from south of the border, in fact the biggest maker of sriracha for the US Market is the Huy Fong Company, out of Irwindale, California. Founded by a successful immigrant family in LA’s Chinatown back in 1980 and expanding quickly over the years, the company announced that it is having trouble getting its hands on enough red Jalapeño peppers from a specific region in Mexico that make up the spicy ingredient.

Once called “rooster sauce,” because of the prominent rooster on the label, the family business now relies on Mexican pepper farmers for its crop, and due to drought and harsh weather, the pepper yield has been compromised in recent months. The shortage is expected to last through the summer.

How to Make Homemade Sriracha

Prep time: 5 minutes

Fermentation time: 3-5 days

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves 24

Ingredients

• 1 pound red Jalapeño peppers, stems cut off

• ½ pound red Serrano pepper, stems cut off

• ⅓ cup water

• 3 cloves garlic, peeled

• 3 tablespoons coconut sugar

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• ½ cup distilled white vinegar

• ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper

Instructions

1. Blend Jalapeño and Serrano peppers with water, garlic, cayenne pepper, coconut sugar, and lemon juice, until smooth.

2. Place the mixture in a glass jar and let cool in a dark place for up to 3 to 5 days, brushing down the sides with a spoon once a day. Rewrap after every scraping. The puree will then bubble and ferment.

3. Once the mixture is bubbly and has sat up to 3 to 5 days, pour it back into the blender and blend it with vinegar until smooth. Strain the mixture from any pulp and add the pulp-free sauce into a saucepan.

4. Bring your sauce to a boil over medium heat and stir often for about 5 to 10 minutes. The mixture will thicken.

5. Let the sauce cool to room temperature and it will continue to thicken. Transfer sauce to jars and store in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving.