Tư lệnh phó hạm đội Biển Đen của Nga bị quân Ukraine bắn sẻ chết

Mariupol: Theo những tin tức vừa công bố hôm chúa nhật ngày 20 tháng 3 của quân lực Ukraine, thì Ukraine vừa loại ra khỏi vòng chiến một sĩ quan cao cấp của hải quân Nga.

First rank captain ( tương đương với cấp đại tá trong lục quân) Andrey Paliy, phó tư lệnh hạm đội Biển Đen của hải quân Nga vừa bị quân Ukraine bắn sẻ chết ở gần thành phố Mariupol.

Andrey Paliy năm nay 51 tuổi và sĩ quan cao cấp nhất của hải quân Nga tử trận trong cuộc xâm lăng vào xứ Ukraine. Cái chết của ông ta là thêm một đòn đau giáng vào cho đội quân xâm lăng Nga.

Ngoài 5 viên tướng Nga gồm 1 trung tướng và 4 thiếu tướng đã chết ở Ukraine, còn có hàng loạt các đại tá, trung tá chỉ huy các lữ đoàn, các thiết đoàn thiết giáp trong quân lực Nga cũng đã tử trận như

đại tá Sergei Sukharev tư lệnh lữ đoàn nhảy dù 331 tử trận vào ngày 18 tháng 3, đại tá Andrey Kolesnikov, tư lệnh sư đoàn thiết giáp Kantemirovskaya, tử trận vào ngày 11 tháng 3.

Danh sách các sĩ quan cao cấp Nga chết trong cuộc xâm lăng Ukraine tính đến ngày chúa nhật 20 tháng 3 là:

First rank captain Andrey Paliy: Deputy commander of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, reportedly involved with Russian marines attacks near Mariupol

Sergei Sukharev: Colonel of the 331st Guards Parachute Assault Regiment, Kostroma. He died in Ukraine together with senior sergeant Sergei Lebedev, sergeant Alexander Limonov and corporal Yuri Degtyaryov of the same regiment

Major General Oleg Mityaev: Commander of the elite 150th motorized rifle division

Major General Vitaly Gerasimov: First deputy commander of Russia’s 41st army who took part in operations in Syria and Crimea

Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky: Deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District killed during a special operation by a sniper

Colonel Andrei Zakharov: Killed in a Ukrainian ambush near Kyiv

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov: Leader of marine brigade killed after Ukrainian forces recaptured Chernihiv

Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov: Leader of air assault troops killed in Chernihiv

Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky: Leader of air assault troops killed in the south of Ukraine

General Magomed Tushaev: Chechen special forces leader killed in an ambush near Hostomel

Vladimir Zhonga: Leader of neo-Nazi Sparta Battalion backed by the Kremlin

Georgy Dudorov: Deputy commander of the reconnaissance company for the 137th regiment of the 106th Tula Guards Airborne Division

Aleksey Aleshko: Paratroop intelligence officer that was a graduate of the prestigious Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne School

Commander of the Guards Tank Kantemirovskaya Division, Colonel Andrey Kolesnikov, of the 29th Combined Arms Army became the latest high profile casualty of the war on 11 March after getting killed during fighting