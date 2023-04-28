U.S. man shot by neighbour while using leaf blower in his own yard.

Antioch, Illinois (Global News): Yet another American has been shot and killed while performing a regular, everyday task.

A man in Antioch, Ill. was fatally shot by his next-door neighbour while doing yardwork with a leaf blower on his own property this month, according to local police.

The Lake County Illinois Sheriff’s Office said William Martys, 59, was killed by his neighbour, Ettore Lacchei, 79, after an argument about Martys’ leaf blower on April 12.

“Lacchei argued with Martys, and during the argument Lacchei shot Martys in the head,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

The authority claimed Lacchei had “various perceived grievances” with Martys. According to CBS affiliate WBBM, one of these grievances was over the noise created by Martys’ leaf blower.

When police arrived at Martys’ home shortly after 7:30 p.m., they found Martys laying “unresponsive” on the driveway. Paramedics conducted lifesaving measures on Martys, but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards in hospital.

Following a two-week investigation, Lacchei was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he could serve anywhere between 20 years to a life sentence in prison.

After a search warrant was obtained for his residence, the Lake County Attorney’s Office claimed Lacchei had sold his home and had plans to leave the country.