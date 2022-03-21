Ukrainian doctor said that he has ordered his staff to CASTRATE Russian soldiers

(Daily Mail): The owner of a war-zone mobile hospital in eastern Ukraine has told a Ukrainian TV interviewer that he has instructed his doctors to ‘castrate’ captured Russian soldiers.

Gennadiy Druzenko, 49, told Ukraine-24 about his alleged order, but it is unclear if it was bravado or a genuine order that would break the Geneva Conventions.

Discussing captured injured Russian soldiers, Druzenko said: ‘I have always been a great humanist and said that if a man is wounded, he is no longer an enemy but a patient.

‘But now [I gave] very strict orders to castrate all [captured Russian] men, because they are cockroaches, not people.’

Since 2014, some 500 doctors – male and female – have worked with Druzenko’s mobile hospital.

A lawyer by training, he set up the First Voluntary Mobile Hospital which deploys civilian doctors and nurses in the conflict zone close to the separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.

He also told famous Russian TV host Yevgeny Kiselyov on the Ukraine-24 channel: ‘Believe, all doctors who saved the patients – Russians will die here. Die in large numbers.

‘Those who [come here] will remember their nightmare on Ukrainian soil.

‘Like the Germans remember Stalingrad.’