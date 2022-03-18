FeaturedNews

Vietnamese mother with cancer finding love, support from University of Michigan community

NN ARBOR, MI – It was so tight financially for Huong Nguyen and her brother An Nguyen’s family growing up in Michigan that cable TV was too expensive. Fortunately for them, University of Michigan football frequently appeared on national television, inspiring a love for the school from an early age.

Their first generation Vietnamese immigrant parents worked assembly line and janitorial jobs, saving just enough for them both to earn UM degrees. Today, Nguyen’s mother My Nyoc frequently visits a chemotherapy treatment room at Michigan Medicine while dealing with stage 4 breast cancer.

