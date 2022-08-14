NewsFeatured

WGOLF: Parel, Nguyen Capture Four-Ball Championship

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Houston Baptist University (HBU) senior Elise Parel and sophomore Jackie Nguyen teamed up to claim the Texas Golf Association Women’s Four-Ball Championship Tuesday at Riverbend Country Club.

The pair carded back-to-back rounds of 8-under par 64 for a total of 16-under 128 to finished eight strokes ahead of second-place Brandee Fleming and Eryn Garza, both from Dallas Baptist.

Parel is a two-time first-team All-Southland Conference selection, while Nguyen earned all-conference honors in her first season with the Huskies.

