Who is Brian Nguyen? Transgender teen sparks online debate by winning Miss Greater Derry 2023

(SK Pop):By being named Miss Greater Derry 2023, Brian Nguyen became the first transgender person to win a title under the Miss America organization.

The internet, however, seems to be divided over this result. Netizens have flooded social media with congratulatory messages as well as severe criticism.

The Miss Greater Derry event was launched in 1986. According to its official website, its scholarship “recognizes their achievements in scholastic, aptitude, talent, character, community service and poise.” The event is held for those between the ages of 17 and 24.

As per Nguyen’s Instagram page, she is 19 years old and is a freshman at Nashua Community College. She is majoring in Business Management and describes her goals as:

“I want to create sustainable, ethical, and inclusive products such as clothing, cosmetics, and accessories. I also hope to continue to grow my career in the modeling and social media industry.”
She has also started the #QueensAreEverywhere social media movement that helps youngsters “develop self-confidence, realize their potential, and become the leaders of their destiny.” The movement aims to aid those who have faced multiple challenges in their lives.

